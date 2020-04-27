Smith Salley & Associates Sells 411 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.83.

ADSK stock opened at $180.35 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 187.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.98.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

