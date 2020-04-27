Smith Salley & Associates Sells 61 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $485.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

