Smith Salley & Associates Sells 87,171 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 87,171 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,700,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HBI. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.80 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of HBI opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

