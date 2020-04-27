So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded So-Young International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. 86 Research upgraded So-Young International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on So-Young International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. So-Young International had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,037,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth $23,722,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth $8,028,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in So-Young International by 3,401,863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 374,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,065,000. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

