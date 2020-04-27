Sociall (SCL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded 98.5% higher against the dollar. One Sociall token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, FCoin and IDEX. Sociall has a market cap of $109,053.74 and $2.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.86 or 0.02514264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00211596 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00045603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall was first traded on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

