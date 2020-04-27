Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

