Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $13.25 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLRC. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.49. 5,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,286. Solar Capital has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $586.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 53,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $498,862.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,342.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,181.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the 1st quarter worth $4,761,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 44,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource America Inc. grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 514,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 227,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.