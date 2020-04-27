SouthCrest Financial Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of SouthCrest Financial Group stock remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 million.

SCSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

