Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,405 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.33 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

