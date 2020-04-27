S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.10% of S&P Global worth $56,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. F3Logic LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in S&P Global by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.36. The stock had a trading volume of 45,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,203. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.