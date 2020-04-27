Spark Networks (LOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LOV stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOV shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

