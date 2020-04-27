SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) by 1,047.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEO opened at $60.00 on Monday. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $80.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.87.

