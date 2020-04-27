Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Financial Comparison

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AXT and Spi Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXT presently has a consensus target price of $5.95, suggesting a potential upside of 40.00%. Given AXT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AXT is more favorable than Spi Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AXT and Spi Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $83.26 million 2.08 -$2.60 million ($0.07) -60.71 Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.08 -$12.28 million N/A N/A

AXT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spi Energy.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and Spi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT -2.00% -0.88% -0.77% Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

AXT has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spi Energy has a beta of 3.97, meaning that its share price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of AXT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AXT beats Spi Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for applications in power amplifiers, direct broadcast television, transistors, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in 3-D sensing, data center communication, high brightness LEDs, lasers, near-infrared sensors, printer head lasers and LEDs, optical couplers, solar cells, and night vision goggles, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium (Ge) substrates for use in satellite solar cells, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, multi-junction solar cells for satellites, and infrared detectors. Further, it provides materials, including raw gallium, gallium alloys, InP poly-crystal, high purity gallium, arsenic, Ge, Ge dioxide, pyrolytic boron nitride crucibles, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

