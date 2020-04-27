Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 68.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $4,714,000. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $129.73 on Monday. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.46.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $183,678.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,007.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,167 shares in the company, valued at $23,550,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,003 shares of company stock worth $13,449,538 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

