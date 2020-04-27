SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Cut to $65.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Craig Hallum from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,742. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $228,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

