STA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

STA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,406.82.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,996.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,890.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

