Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Stag Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 360.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.