Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $75.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

