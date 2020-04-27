Stellar (XLM) Trading 21.3% Higher This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Stronghold, Poloniex and Stellarport. Stellar has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $633.94 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.70 or 0.02507359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00210723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00060171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00046621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,871 coins and its circulating supply is 20,295,869,204 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, HitBTC, Kraken, ABCC, OKEx, Kuna, Stronghold, Ovis, Upbit, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Koineks, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Stellarport, Liquid, BCEX, Binance, BitMart, Bitbns, CoinEgg, CEX.IO, Exmo, Koinex, Exrates, RippleFox, CryptoMarket, C2CX, Sistemkoin, Kryptono, GOPAX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.