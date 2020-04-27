Stifel Financial (SF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SF traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,949. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,550,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Peacock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

