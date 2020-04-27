STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €23.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.69 ($27.55).

STM stock opened at €22.63 ($26.31) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.48. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

