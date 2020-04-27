Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 19,054 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 520% compared to the average daily volume of 3,073 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXSM. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM traded up $17.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.45. 4,016,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.