STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAUHY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of SAUHY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58.

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

