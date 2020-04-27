Strs Ohio Acquires 32,478 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Eaton worth $26,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

Eaton stock opened at $78.86 on Monday. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

