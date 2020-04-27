Strs Ohio Acquires 38,104 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of American International Group worth $18,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 816,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 171,068 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 150.8% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in American International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American International Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 960,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 185,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $23.35 on Monday. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.77.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

