Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $685,473,000 after acquiring an additional 196,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.25.

Cigna stock opened at $188.20 on Monday. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.42. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

