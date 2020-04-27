Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,172 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Kroger worth $28,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Kroger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

