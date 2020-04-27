Strs Ohio Has $22.98 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $22,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,631,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $84,056,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,969 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $69,080,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Atlantic Securities lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.06.

ORLY stock opened at $384.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.35 and a 200-day moving average of $400.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

