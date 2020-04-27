Strs Ohio Has $243.63 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,369 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $243,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

