Strs Ohio Has $25.54 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 358,305 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Amphenol worth $25,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $292,216,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,552,000 after acquiring an additional 839,032 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after acquiring an additional 770,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,663,000 after acquiring an additional 563,138 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $54,628,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $86.17 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.