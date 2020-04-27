Strs Ohio Has $26 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 272.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,957 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $25,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $36,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $175.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $183.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.16 and its 200-day moving average is $158.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

