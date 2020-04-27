Strs Ohio Has $27.96 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.23% of Duke Realty worth $27,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 226,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.