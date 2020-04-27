Strs Ohio Increases Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,754,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641,275 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $7,349,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHGE opened at $13.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

