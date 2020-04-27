Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,210 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $160.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average is $183.49.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.48.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.