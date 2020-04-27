Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,618 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.39% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $26,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $75,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Bank of America downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

COLD stock opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.58, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

