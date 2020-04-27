Strs Ohio Purchases 7,001 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.26% of FMC worth $27,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMC opened at $88.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.42. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.12.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

