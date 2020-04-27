Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $26,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,560,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $93.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.89.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

