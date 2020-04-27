Strs Ohio Sells 3,818 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $26,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $2,553,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,328,000 after buying an additional 182,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,220,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,373,000 after buying an additional 149,620 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

NYSE:AEP opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

