Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 517 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wix.Com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX opened at $134.36 on Monday. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $156.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

