Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $116.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

