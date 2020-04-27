Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,393 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,836,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $36.03 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

