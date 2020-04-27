Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,863 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 275,591 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on Z. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $7,535,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 46,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,451,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,068,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $40.71 on Monday. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

