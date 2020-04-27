Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

