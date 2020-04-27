Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,045 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after acquiring an additional 73,085 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $4,772,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $848,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.03.

Shares of DRI opened at $68.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas purchased 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $174,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

