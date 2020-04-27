Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LEA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.80.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $88.50 on Monday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average is $116.15.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

