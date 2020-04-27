Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,551,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Lincoln National by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 19,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $49,005.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

LNC opened at $30.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

