Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 41.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 10.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth $1,821,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in LKQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $21.33 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.