Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 144,728 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,585,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,728 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $314,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after buying an additional 84,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $125.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.33. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

