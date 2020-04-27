Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 173,538 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,538 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.48% of CME Group worth $295,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $238.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.29.

NASDAQ CME opened at $185.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

