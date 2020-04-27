Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 528,205 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,293,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,205 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Facebook worth $1,716,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $192.44 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $541.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Facebook from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

